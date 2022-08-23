DUI at the DMV: Suspected drunk driver slams into Pueblo DMV over the weekend, video shows

Think lines are long at the DMV? Well thankfully there were no lines over the weekend at the Pueblo DMV when a suspected drunk driver plowed into the front of the building.

Security cameras show a vehicle careening over the curb and smashing through the front doors of the DMV office this past weekend. Pueblopolice say the driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, fled the scene but was later arrested.

Dramatic video footage shows a black sedan barreling through the parking lot of the DMV and smashing into the building at 827 West Fourth Street. The DMV tweeted video of the crash Tuesday.

#PSA - Don't speed while driving.



Don't drink and drive.



And don't crash your vehicle into a driver license office. 🤦‍♂️



Over the weekend, this individual was a little too eager to visit our Pueblo office. Learn how you can DMV Anywhere by visiting https://t.co/jq3vcgTiIo pic.twitter.com/6iryw6T6PC — Colorado DMV (@CO_DMV) August 23, 2022

The building itself was heavily damaged, with much of it boarded up as of Tuesday afternoon, but the office is still doing business from that building, as well as a mobile DMV RV.

CO DMV

"This past weekend a driver crashed into the #Pueblo Driver License Office during non-business hours. But we didn't let the damage stop us from #helpingpeople in Pueblo," the agency tweeted. "We sent the #DMV2GO RV and were also able to help people #DMV inside the office, too!"