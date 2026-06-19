Dude Dad brand creator surprises Northern Colorado families at UCHealth NICU

For Nick Engen, becoming a father for the second time came with an unexpected challenge.

On May 29, Engen and his wife welcomed their son, Henry, 10 weeks early. Since then, the Fort Collins family has been spending long days and nights in the neonatal intensive care unit at UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital.

"We were a little shocked by that," Engen said of Henry's early arrival. "It's exciting. Having two boys is going to be a little crazy."

(Left to right) Nick Engen and Taylor Calmus CBS

To help encourage fathers navigating similar experiences, Taylor Calmus, creator of the popular online Dude Dad brand, visited the NICU ahead of Father's Day to surprise Engen and other dads with gift bags filled with supplies. Calmus knows firsthand what NICU families face.

"Not only am I a NICU dad, but I'm a NICU baby," Calmus said. "To be here in the flesh with the other dads, to be like, 'Hey, it's going to be OK.'"

Calmus partnered with UCHealth to deliver Dude Dad bags to fathers currently supporting their babies in the NICU.

"I'm so happy to be able to bless them in such a small way," Calmus said.

Calmus partnered with CBS Colorado to help surprise Engen with one of the bags. Calmus dropped in as a surprise in the middle of Engen's interview to deliver the gift bag to Engen, who happens to be one of Calmus' followers.

"Thank you so much," Engen told Calmus. "I'm kind of speechless now."

For many fathers, the NICU experience can be overwhelming. Calmus said the uncertainty and emotions that come with having a newborn in intensive care can be difficult to navigate.

"Being a father in the NICU for the first time is scary because you've just been blessed with the most precious gift ever," Calmus said. "But it comes with this new challenge that you weren't expecting."

After meeting baby Henry, Calmus and Engen sat down to discuss the realities of life in the NICU and the hope that comes with each milestone.

"As scary as it is, seeing your baby hooked up to everything, it also is very comforting in knowing that he's being taken care of (by UCHealth nurses)," Calmus said. "He has everything he needs."

"Yeah, it's a journey, that's for sure," Engen said.

Fortunately, Henry continues to make progress and is projected to go home with his father, mother and brother this summer.

"He's doing awesome," Engen said. "Every day, he's gaining a little more weight. He's improving. That's all we can ask for."

Calmus hoped to use his son Kelso's story of survival and youth as a reminder of what can lie ahead for NICU families. Before leaving, he offered Engen some encouragement.

"Congratulations," Calmus told him. "You're halfway there."