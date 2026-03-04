Dry winter shifts work for Aurora businesses, public works

This season's lack of snow isn't just affecting businesses in mountain communities. A historically dry winter across Colorado has left some people who rely on snow for work... waiting.

By early March, the city of Aurora had recorded just 11.4 inches of snow this season. Historically, Aurora averages between 45 and 60 inches of snow each winter.

The lack of snowfall has meant fewer snowplows on the roads, fewer shovels in driveways, and far fewer calls to Aurora's Snow Busters program.

The program connects volunteers with residents who need help clearing sidewalks after snowstorms, often seniors or people with disabilities.

Anthony Bolton, an administrative specialist with Aurora's Housing and Community Services Department, helps coordinate the program.

"There are five shovels just sitting behind my desk, ready to roll," Bolton says. "I broke down a 50-pound bag of salt into a bunch of gallon-sized zip locks to give out, but they're all still lingering."

The unusually mild winter has dramatically reduced requests for help. Still, the city continues recruiting volunteers in case a late-season storm arrives.

"We could still be in store for something serious," Bolton said. "March and April are the snowiest months."

While snow totals are low, Aurora's Public Works crews have still been busy.

Deputy Director of Public Works Operations Marc Tamburro said the lack of major storms has allowed crews to work on projects that normally wouldn't happen during winter.

Public Works has been able to conduct small-scale paving projects and street sweeping, work that typically waits until spring. Crews have also used the slower winter season to offer training classes for street operations personnel.

The lower snowfall has also reduced the need for overtime pay tied to snow removal operations.

"There are still approximately six weeks remaining in our snow season," Tamburro said. "The City of Aurora Street Operations Division will be ready for whatever Mother Nature throws our way."

For businesses that depend on snow, the dry winter has brought financial strain.

Javier Banda, owner of Javi's Landscaping, typically receives steady calls for snow removal during winter storms.

In previous winters, his company would receive between three and 10 snow removal calls per day during active storms. This season, those calls have disappeared.

Without that work, Banda says some of his employees have had to find temporary jobs elsewhere to keep paying bills.

"They said they needed something temporary to keep paying the bills," Banda said. "Whenever I don't get a paycheck, my workers don't get a paycheck, so it hurts me."

To keep his remaining workers busy, Banda has been taking on unusual winter jobs, including fence construction, handyman work, and other indoor projects.

"I even get customers who want to start their sprinkler systems right now. It's that dry. I tell them, everyone knows you have to wait," he said.

With March historically the snowiest month in Colorado, Banda says he's still hoping for at least one storm.

"I don't want to jinx it," he said. "But at least one storm could keep us going through March."

Residents interested in volunteering for Snow Busters can sign up through Aurora's volunteer portal online.