Drug arrest in Boulder park sends officer to hospital, bond set at $100

In Boulder's Central Park, city police reported more than 100 drug-related incidents over the past three years. On Tuesday night, another drug arrest landed an officer in the hospital, and the resulting bond is sparking debate in the community.

According to the Boulder Police Department, officers responded around 6:30 p.m. after spotting suspected drug activity in the park.

Boulder's Central Park CBS

BPD Chief Stephen Redfern explained, "They're out on foot. They noticed a woman who appeared to be using illegal drugs right out in the open; she was using methamphetamine, we believe. And she actually pointed out a guy nearby that she said sold her that methamphetamine, and we made contact with him, and things did not go well."

Police say the situation escalated when officers contacted the suspect, identified as Kai Brown. During the arrest, an officer hit his head on a rock and was later hospitalized. BPD says the officer is now discharged and recovering.

Brown is facing multiple charges, including assault, resisting arrest, and special drug offenses tied to allegedly selling near a school.

During a court appearance Wednesday morning, court records show a judge set a secure bond at $1,000, but police also say there is a $100 cash-out option.

Boulder's Central Park Boulder Police Dept.

Redfearn said a lower bond amount can lower officer morale.

"Where it becomes frustrating for us is when, like we saw last night, this guy commits what I think is a very serious crime, selling drugs. Doesn't comply. The officer ends up with a concussion and a head injury, and the person has the potential to go right back out in the community the next day. I have a problem with that," Redfern said.

Boulder County's 20th Judicial District DA Michael Dougherty said his office had pushed for a much higher bond of $20,000, citing the suspect's two previous felony drug charges.

"In the state of Colorado, we've seen communities struggle with cases and decisions like this one," Dougherty.

Dougherty says this case highlights the balance officials must have between criminal justice reform and public safety.

"I think everyone would agree that people should not be incarcerated simply because they're poor, and we've put a lot of safeguards in place in Boulder County to make sure we're not doing that," Dougherty went on to say, "My reading of the statute still requires us to consider public safety and potential danger as well as flight risk."

Police say they will continue patrols in downtown Boulder, including around Central Park, in an effort to curb drug activity.

An image of the suspect from the Boulder police officer's body cam. Boulder Police Dept.

Redfern said, "If we can stop the people bringing the drugs in, potentially saving lives, we want to do that. We just need a little more help, in some cases, from our criminal justice partners."