Drought conditions across Colorado blamed for disappearing stormwater reservoir on golf course

A summer already defined by wildfires, drought and increased wildlife activity is leaving its mark across Colorado, including at a Broomfield golf course where a stormwater reservoir has nearly disappeared.

A scene from Eagle Trace Golf Course in Broomfield. CBS

The receding shoreline has exposed countless golf balls once buried at the bottom, while the remaining water is shallow enough for fish to be easily seen from shore.

When asked about low water levels in certain areas and increased bear activity this summer, Kara Van Hoose, public information officer with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said, "It's just unfortunate that this is a side effect of the drought that we're experiencing in Colorado."

The drought is also changing the look of the course itself. Once-green fairways have turned brown in parts, and cracks now stretch across patches of dry ground.

For golfers like Dustin Wadlington, the changes are impossible to ignore.

"We want to keep everyone safe, but it's sad to see some of the golf courses like this turn very brown and become very difficult to play," he said.

The dry conditions are forcing city officials to make difficult decisions behind the scenes as they work to stretch every available drop of water.

Mark Lorie, deputy director of Broomfield Water Utilities, said staff members evaluate water supplies every day, deciding which water rights and sources will best meet the city's needs while conserving resources.

The stormwater reservoir at the Eagle Trace Golf Course. CBS

"It gets a little more hectic during a drought because we're trying to be as efficient as possible and squeeze every drop out of that lemon as we can," Lorie said.

While Broomfield officials say residential drinking water supplies remain secure, they are also planning for what could come next.

Leaders are evaluating whether mandatory restrictions on wastewater reuse could become necessary if drought conditions continue or worsen.

Exactly what happens next will depend largely on the months ahead. L"I wish I had a crystal ball and could tell you exactly what might come," Lorie said. "It really depends on the snowpack Colorado gets next winter."

For now, residents are hoping for something Colorado hasn't seen enough of this summer: rain.

"We'd love to see a little moisture, obviously, for my yard and for the golf courses," Wadlington said.