Colorado police ask for public's help finding driver who struck, killed e-scooter rider

A man who was riding an electric scooter in a bike lane in Fort Collins on Thursday was killed when a black car struck them and then the driver drove away. Police are asking for the public's help in their efforts to make an arrest.

It happened on the 2100 block of South Taft Hill Road just before 9 p.m.

Investigators say the vehicle that struck the scooter was an SUV that most likely was a Nissan Rogue model year 08, 09 or 2010. As of Friday morning, they were still searching for the SUV. They say it should have noticeable damage to the front.

"Leaving the scene of any crash is a violation of Colorado law, and one involving death is especially egregious," said Sgt. Mike Avrech from Fort Collins police in a prepared statement.

The victim's identity hasn't been released.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Officer David Kaes at 970-416-2229.