Driver seriously injured after crashing into apartment building in Centennial

A driver was seriously injured after crashing into an apartment building in Centennial on Friday morning. South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to South Jordan and East Jameson.

The SUV driver crashed through a wall, down an embankment and struck the building which then caused a natural gas leak.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital. The building was evacuated while crews worked to repair the gas leak.