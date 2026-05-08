Driver killed in Aurora after crashing into tree

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash with a tree in Aurora early Friday morning. According to Aurora police, officers rushed to the crash scene just before 6 a.m. at East Iliff Avenue and South Elkhart Street.

Investigators said officers found one person, an adult male, inside the vehicle that had crashed head-on into a tree in the median. The driver was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The crash scene at East Iliff Avenue and South Elkhart Street in Aurora. CBS

What caused the crash is being investigated. The driver has not been identified.

The roads surrounding the crash were closed during the investigation and cleanup. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route.

The roads reopened before 9 a.m.