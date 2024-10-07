Driver in deadly rollover crash in Northern Colorado charged with vehicular homicide

The driver in last week's deadly rollover crash near Milliken has been charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. Police in Greeley said two people were killed and two others suffered serious injuries in the Oct. 4 crash.

The driver of the truck, Hector Castaneda Lopez, 48, was also seriously injured in the two-vehicle crash on Highway 34. The crash happened on Highway 34 near Highway 257 about 6:45 a.m. according to investigators, keeping the highway closed for several hours. The passenger truck rolled multiple times.

Hector Castaneda Lopez Greeley Police Dept.

Four of the five people in the truck that rolled were ejected and all five injured adults were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, including the driver who was not ejected during the crash. The two adult male passengers who survived remained in the hospital on Monday with serious life-threatening injuries.

Police said that excessive speed, dangerous driving and unrestrained occupants were contributing factors in the crash. Lopez was arrested in Loveland on Saturday after he was released from the hospital and transported to the Weld County Jail.

The identities of those killed have not been released by the Weld County Coroner pending notification of next-of-kin.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene and was not injured.

The Greeley Police Department Traffic Unit is asking any witnesses to the crash who have not yet spoken with officers to call 970.350.9605.