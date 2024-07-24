Driver dead after colliding with Colorado Dept. of Transportation dump truck on Highway 50

Officials with the Colorado State Patrol say one person is dead after a vehicle collided with a CDOT dump truck on Highway 50.

CSP says it's investigating the crash that happened on Highway 50 near Mile Post 370, just east of Rocky Ford.

According to CSP, the crash involved a vehicle with one occupant and a Colorado Department of Transportation dump truck.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the CDOT worker was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

CSP says Highway 50 is closed and a detour has been put in place.

There is no estimated time for reopening the road as eastbound traffic will detour at Mile Post 370 to Otero County Road 21 and return to the highway after passing the crash scene.