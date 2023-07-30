Driver in custody for vehicular homicide after passenger dies in crash on EB I-70

Denver police say a driver was taken into custody on vehicular homicide charges when the passenger of the vehicle died in a crash.

At approximately 12:21 a.m. on Sunday, DPD tweeted that officers were investigating a fatal crash that involved a single motorist at Eastbound I-70 and Central Park.

TRAFFIC: #Denver officers are investigating a fatal crash involving a single motorist at EB I-70 and Central Park. One person has been pronounced deceased on scene. EB I-70 is closed at Quebec until the investigation concludes. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/o640mC4M8P — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 30, 2023

DPD says one person was pronounced dead on the scene and the eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed for an investigation.

The department issued an update saying the crash involved a motorist and a parked vehicle on the side of the road as the passenger of the vehicle that struck the parked car was pronounced dead on the scene.

UPDATE: 1/2 This crash was involving a motorist and a parked vehicle on the side of the road. The passenger of the vehicle that struck the parked vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene. The Driver is being held for investigation of Vehicular Homicide. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 30, 2023

DPD says the identity of the victim will be released by the medical examiner's office.