Driver arrested in Colorado after allegedly trying to run over protesters

A suspect was arrested in Colorado after allegedly trying to run over a group of protesters on Labor Day.

According to the Park County Sheriff's Office, a group of protesters was on the shoulder of US Highway 285 just north of Rosalie Road in Bailey when 49-year-old Hawk Nosaka drove off the highway towards the group, attempting to run them over. Authorities said the protesters were able to dodge out of the way of the pickup truck, and no one was injured.

After speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene, deputies identified Nosaka as the suspect and took them into custody. They are facing charges of attempted vehicular assault, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the sheriff's office said, "The Park County Sheriff's Office will not tolerate such dangerous behavior and will make every effort to charge and have this type of behavior fully prosecuted. We will also continue to protect the rights guaranteed by the Constitution."