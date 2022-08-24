Why Dr. Dave says now is the time to start thinking about a flu shot

Now is the time to think about getting a flu shot

Now is the time to think about getting a flu shot

COVID isn't the only illness to think about this fall. Flu season is just around the corner. Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida says now is the time to make plans to get a flu shot.

"You want to get it not too early and also not too late," says Dr. Dave. "If I had to pick a date, I would say October 1st because it gives you a bit of leeway to get that vaccination done."

Flu season typically starts in the fall and can last into late spring. Dr. Dave says the flu vaccine takes two weeks to kick in and should be effective for four to six months. It is recommended for anyone from ages 6 months or older.

"We typically look at what's going on in the southern hemisphere, and they are just getting through a very severe and early flu season. So, I think that's the expectation for what we're going to get here in the United States."

You can get a flu shot at a health care provider, pharmacy, or even community events. The CDC offers more information on who needs a flu vaccine and where you can get one.