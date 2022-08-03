Watch CBS News
DPS set to pay $2.1 million to settle allegations of misused AmeriCorps funds

Denver Public Schools will pay $2.1 million to settle allegations the district misused AmeriCorps funds.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced that DPS paid the funds to resolve an investigation.

In a statement the district said, "To avoid a lengthy court process, Denver Public Schools entered into the settlement agreement announced by the Department of Justice. The matter was settled without any admission of liability.  

First published on August 3, 2022 / 8:59 AM

