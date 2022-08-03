DPS set to pay $2.1 million to settle allegations of misused AmeriCorps funds

DPS set to pay $2.1 million to settle allegations of misuses AmeriCorps funds

Denver Public Schools will pay $2.1 million to settle allegations the district misused AmeriCorps funds.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced that DPS paid the funds to resolve an investigation.

In a statement the district said, "To avoid a lengthy court process, Denver Public Schools entered into the settlement agreement announced by the Department of Justice. The matter was settled without any admission of liability.