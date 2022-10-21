Group of more than 100 Denver Public Schools workers threaten strike

Over 18 months of negotiations, and there is no agreement between Denver Public Schools and the Association for Building, Grounds and Warehouse Workers.

"We're not going to accept scraps," said Jamal Love, the president of ABGW. "First it was the contract. Now, it's wages. Right now, our contract has been expired for over a year."

CBS

An expired contract means all 120 plus employees haven't seen a significant wage increase for years, and other conditions are in limbo. These are the workers who take care of DPS buildings like electricians, plumbers, HVAC techs, snow removal workers and even food delivery.

"We don't deliver the food, the kids don't eat," Love said. "We are the people that keeps these buildings running, so if an emergency situation happens, we're on site."

Love told CBS News Colorado that many of his colleagues can't afford to live in the district they work for, and that all they want is to make a living wage. He also said that DPS is losing workers to other school districts who are willing to pay more.

In a statement, Will Jones, a DPS spokesperson, acknowledged the ongoing process, saying, "DPS and ABGW engaged in mediation with a federal mediator on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in hopes of reaching an amicable financial agreement. DPS and ABGW were unable to reach a tentative agreement. DPS looks forward to continuing to negotiate in good faith with ABGW. Please know that we are hopeful we will find common ground and reach an agreement."

"We're going to continue with our escalation plan," Love said. "We'll go back to the table one more time with a mediator, and we'll see what we can get out of that."

If nothing comes from that, Love said a strike might be looming.

"At this point, something's got to get done, and it seems the only thing the district understands is force," Love said. "We don't want to strike, but if we have to, we will."

ABGW is currently in a lawsuit with DPS because of hazard pay during the pandemic. Jones said he could not provide a public statement on pending litigation.