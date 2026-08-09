Dozens fall ill, 7 hospitalized at festival in Colorado Springs

On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department says 72 people became ill, and seven were taken to the hospital during the Tacos and Tequila Festival.

The event, held at UCHealth Park on Tutt Boulevard, is a throwback hip-hop and R&B festival with multiple stops across the country. It features live music and creations from local taco spots and comfort food vendors. But the festival is an outdoor event, and Colorado Springs is under a Heat Advisory throughout the weekend.

Nia Amber and Trina perform onstage during the Tacos and Tequila Houston festival at Sam Houston Race Park on April 11, 2026, in Houston, Texas. Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

The CSFD says many people began experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness yesterday. More than 60 of those patients were treated at the scene, but the fire department says seven of those people suffered serious symptoms and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Authorities asked festivalgoers to please take precautions, take breaks from the heat and stay hydrated. They added that children, older adults, and people with other risk factors may be more vulnerable and encouraged the community to check on them.

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Medical staff will be on hand at the festival on Sunday.

CSFD urged anyone who begins experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness to move to a cooler location and seek medical assistance. They added that heat stroke is a medical emergency, and if someone is suffering from the illness, 911 should be called immediately.

Signs of heat exhaustion:

-Excessive sweating

-Dizziness

-Thirst

-Nausea

-Weakness

-Muscle cramps

-Headache

Signs of heat stroke:

-Confusion

-Slurred speech

-Nausea

-Rapid pulse

-Loss of consciousness