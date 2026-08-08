Weekend temperatures expected to hit 100 degrees in parts of Colorado as summer heat continues

Colorado is heading into another dangerous stretch of summer heat, with temperatures soaring toward 100 degrees this weekend and elevated fire weather concerns across the mountains.

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CBS Colorado's First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday and Sunday First Alert Weather Days because of the extreme heat.

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A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday for the northern I-25 Corridor and Denver metro area.

An area of high pressure over the Southwest is driving the weekend heat, allowing temperatures to climb sharply across Colorado.

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Showers will develop over the mountains during the afternoon before moving toward the plains. Because the atmosphere is exceptionally dry, many of these showers will produce little or no rain. Instead, they could kick up powerful outflow winds, with gusts potentially reaching 50 mph.

That combination of extreme heat, dry fuels and strong winds will increase the fire danger, particularly across northwest and southeast Colorado.

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Sunday will bring another round of dangerous heat, with temperatures again climbing into the upper 90s and lower 100s across the Denver metro area.

The weather pattern finally begins to shift Wednesday as the area of high pressure weakens and moves away from the Rockies. That will open the door for a surge of monsoon moisture into Colorado. Storm coverage will increase, with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms expected. The added clouds and moisture will also bring a noticeable temperature drop. Highs will fall into the upper 80s to lower 90s across the Front Range.

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By Thursday and Friday, there is a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms along with the potential for flooding due to heavy rainfall. Temperatures will also feel dramatically different by the end of the week, with highs expected to reach only the mid-70s to lower 80s.