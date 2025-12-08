2 people injured, more than a dozen dogs rescued from burning home in Denver metro area

Two people were taken to the hospital and more than a dozen dogs were rescued from a burning home in Adams County on Monday morning. According to fire officials, firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a home at 80th and Krameria Street just after 7 a.m.

South Adams County Fire crews rushed to a burning home at 80th and Krameria Street. South Adams Fire

According to South Adams County Fire, crews were able to extinguish the flames. Several dogs, including puppies, were rescued from the home. Unfortunately, investigators said some of the dogs did not survive.

The surviving animals were given oxygen at the scene. Animal control officers were called to the fire to help, along with Adams County Fire Rescue and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Several puppies were treated after a house fire in Commerce City. South Adams Fire

What caused the fire is being investigated.