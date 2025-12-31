Downtown Denver expects record crowds for New Year's Eve "the vibrancy is back"

Between the recently completed construction on Denver's 16th Street and the unseasonably warm weather, there could be more people than ever ringing in the New Year in downtown.

Anywhere on 16th Street will have a great view of the fireworks. At 9 p.m. Wednesday night and again at midnight, fireworks will be launched simultaneously from two rooftops.

"It's beautiful. There's just a lot of people out enjoying the nice weather. It's a great space for just hanging out, people watching, being together," said Caleb Nothwehr, a Denver dad enjoying Union Station with his daughters. "We took the light rail down from where we live to spend some time at Union Station together."

As Denver families enjoy the last day of 2025 and old acquaintances catch up, the energy downtown is high.

"It feels good to be back. I love Denver," said Denver native Jesse Rock, home for the holidays and getting coffee with old friend Michael Mancinelli.

"Plenty of good food and drink to have, and it's decorated really nicely, and it's comfortable to sit down here and have a catch-up conversation," said Mancinelli.

It's a new era for Downtown Denver.

"It's just more energy than I think we've seen in a long time. People are excited to be together, to come downtown, to enjoy everything," said Ed Blair, area general manager for Denver Union Station.

Blair hasn't seen crowds like this in five years.

"That 2 million people a year mark that we're seeing in 2025 is really significant because it pulls us back to the way things were before the pandemic," Blair said.

The impacts of COVID and construction on 16th Street decreased foot traffic in recent years.

"When you think about the last five years in this post-pandemic world that we've all been operating in and trying to restart and get people moving again, I think there have been challenges," Blair said. "The work around 16th Street and completely redoing that and completing that this year has really begun to change the way people think about downtown."

But now the pedestrian-friendly street is open.

"With the completion of 16th Street this last summer, the vibrancy is back," Blair said.

"It's incredible down here. The 16th Street mall was great. We did that yesterday and it looks awesome," said Rock. "Very much improved."

Union Station's Great Hall, which was renovated last year, has also become a focal point for gatherings.

"The renovation has made this a spot to meet up where, before, we didn't really come over here too much," said Mancinelli.

"I think when people walk through, I watch them, and they walk in the door, and they just stop in their tracks and look around," Blair said.

The Crawford Hotel is nearly fully booked.

"It's people coming in from out of town, and then a lot of local community," Blair said. "It's not too late for people to plan a staycation. So we have just a few rooms left at the Crawford Hotel, just a couple."

Blair anticipates record-breaking crowds to ring in 2026.

"It is the most exciting day. There's no question the energy downtown, everything that's going on, everything that we have planned here for later on in the day," Blair said. "Best day of the year."

There will be a free New Year's Eve party in Union Station's Great Hall on Wednesday night. It's open to everyone, but organizers ask you to RSVP so they have an idea of how many people are coming.

There are many other events and activities downtown if you choose to celebrate the New Year there.