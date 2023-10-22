Douglas County warns Denver not to send migrants their way: "Not a sanctuary jurisdiction"

Douglas County warns Denver not to send migrants their way

The influx of migrants into Denver is increasing, with 119 people arriving Saturday. But in Douglas County, leaders are affirming they are not a sanctuary county and calling on neighboring jurisdictions to follow suit.

While it doesn't appear Denver is currently trying to relocate any migrants to Douglas County, commissioners there want to make it clear that they're not welcome. It comes after Denver sent migrants to Adams County with little to no communication.

As an influx of migrants into Denver continues, nonprofits working directly with migrants say the situation is becoming more dire as the weather gets cold.

"The influx is increasing currently. With that comes demand for more services," said Ana Vizoso, with Servicios De La Raza. "We are seeing that a lot of these folks are becoming unhoused."

"Douglas County expressly affirms that the county is not a sanctuary jurisdiction," Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon said in an Oct. 12 news conference.

Last week, county commissioners adopted a resolution calling on Denver not to send migrants to Douglas County and calling the influx a threat to public health and safety.

"Those who enter the country illegally can pose a significant public health risk to a community when there is an increase in crime, disease and demand on public infrastructure," said Laydon.

But one commissioner wasn't present.

"This was something that I just could not put my name behind and so I didn't," said Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas.

Thomas has a problem with a part of the resolution urging other areas to take a similar stance.

"It was just a lot of political rhetoric and I just don't think that Douglas County commissioners have the responsibility or even the right to demand or dictate that the Denver mayor say that Denver is not a sanctuary city," said Thomas.

But she agrees Douglas County is not the place for migrants. Despite the county being one of the wealthiest in the country, Thomas says it's an issue of resources.

"We have no shelters in Douglas County and it's not humane or compassionate to bring people here to Douglas County and drop them off at a park," said Thomas.

The resolution states Douglas County recognizes the humanitarian plight of these migrants and encourages legal migration. It also encourages Douglas County citizens who want to help migrants to donate to the Newcomers Fund.