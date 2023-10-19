Denver faces growing challenges with migrants in shelters: "I just want the city to resolve this problem"

The situation may get worse for migrants in Denver before it gets better. Some families currently living in city shelters are running out of time to secure a place. Individuals now have two weeks to stay in the shelter, while migrant families have 37 days.

Over the last 24 hours alone, an additional 261 migrants arrived in Denver, bringing the total served the city to nearly 25,000.

CBS News Colorado stopped by a shelter in Denver, due to safety concerns the city of Denver has asked not to disclose the location.

Outside of the shelter sat a woman from Colombia who left her country with her immediate family due to financial insecurity in her country.

She now lives in a migrant facility with her husband and two children but is afraid of what will be next when the 37 days are up.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, says she's concerned about having to leave the shelter by Nov. 11, because they have nowhere to go.

According to her, in the evenings, several families linger around the shelter and nearby businesses, with no place to go once their shelter time expires. Some resort to seeking refuge in cars, even approaching locals for assistance.

A local business owner in the area, Manider Shergill, shares the challenges faced by the community due to the increasing number of migrant families hanging around the shelter area. Shergill emphasizes financial losses and safety hazards, urging the city to address the issue promptly.

"They're using my dumpster and I'm getting tickets from the waste management company because of the overflowing on my dumpsters and they like to hang around the parking lot with their kids and it's a hazard for their kids because someone can hit them," said Shergill.

According to Shergill, he has received up to five $225 tickets from Waste Management. He claims the families in the area are the reason for this.

"I just want the city to resolve this problem, it's hurting my business and customers are complaining," said Shergill.

In response to this a Denver Human Services spokesperson sent the following statement:

"Denver has cared for more than 24,000 people since late 2022 and is currently sheltering nearly 3,000 individuals. With so many people coming to Denver, we can expect to see more of these individuals in our communities. We understand neighbors and businesses may have concerns and encourage them to reach out through the city's website here. In the meantime, we will consult with our shelter managers and staff to ensure we are being good neighbors."

The city of Denver encourages those with complaints to file them through the city's website and say they will consult with shelter managers to address the situation.