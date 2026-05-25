Douglas County Sherriff's Office honors Colorado veteran, swears in honorary deputy

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office honored a Colorado veteran's decades of service and sacrifice by swearing him in as an honorary sheriff's deputy.

Leo Hrdlicka served during the Vietnam War and has been on a 60-year mission to find his brother, U.S. Air Force pilot David Hrdlicka, who was shot down during the war.

In a recent ceremony, Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly presented Leo Hrdlicka with a POW/MIA flag that flew over the Douglas County Justice Center headquarters. He was also sworn in as an honorary deputy.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

"Leo, looking at your life and your 60-year mission to find your brother, David, it is clear you exemplify our agency's core values of Honor, Service, and Valor," said Weekly. "My own father served in Vietnam, was exposed to Agent Orange, and passed away from cancer at the age of 51. It is my absolute privilege to welcome you into our agency family and present you with this flag—the very one that flew over our headquarters—as a symbol of our profound respect for your service and David's ultimate sacrifice."