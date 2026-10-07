Douglas County deputies search for suspect wanted in series of vehicle break-ins

Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect wanted in a series of vehicle break-ins at the Stonegate North Apartments in Parker on Sept. 27.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect wanted in a series of vehicle break-ins at Stonegate North Apartments on Sept. 27. Douglas County

Deputies said the image is not great because of the angle of the camera but they are hoping someone can help identify the suspect. A doorbell camera caught the suspect looking through items taken from three cars in that area in the early morning hours of Sept. 27.

The suspect has been described as a white male, approximately six feet tall with a medium build. He has short blonde or light brown hair and was wearing a blue or gray T-shirt. There is an unknown vehicle associated with the suspect.

Anyone with any information regarding this suspect or incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Reference Case Number: 26-89927.