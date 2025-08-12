Watch CBS News
School district in Colorado to use metal detectors at stadium events, enacts clear bag policy

Jennifer McRae
Douglas County School District to use metal detectors at stadium events
The Douglas County School District in Colorado is putting new policies into place when it comes to stadium events. This includes using metal detectors and having a clear bag policy, among other changes that begin this school year. 

The school district said it has purchased portable metal detectors to use at stadiums. DCSD said in a news release that the metal detectors are a pilot program "as part of its efforts to enhance safety and security at our stadium, particularly for our most highly-attended events."

The clear bag policy allows only clear plastic bags in DCSD stadiums with a size limit. There will also be a no re-entry policy for those who choose to leave stadium events, as well as no outside food or drink allowed in the stadium. 

The policy also includes no drugs, alcohol or tobacco products, no pets, or weapons allowed.

