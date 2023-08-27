Douglas County PrideFest breaks attendance record despite disruptions and attacks

After a year of controversy, the show went on at Douglas County PrideFest 2023, despite weathering challenges the day of.

"It hasn't changed what we're doing it has just caused a whole layer of tension in our community," said PrideFest co-chair Art Kerkezian.

At last year's drag show, a performer's prosthetic nipple was exposed after a wardrobe malfunction. Now organizers did make changes so the same thing did not happen this year. But that didn't stop various groups from challenging Saturday's event.

CBS

"Growing up gay, you're always prepared for this, so it's just something under my belt," said attendee Ryan Pinkas-Hernandez.

Overnight, someone vandalized the venue, painting homophobic rhetoric on a wall.

"Somebody painted 'groomer' on one of the buildings and tagged our cars," Kerkezian said, "it just goes to show that they're uncomfortable with the gay community and the LGBTQ community and they don't really understand what we are."

Protesters from alt right group "The Patriot Front" held homophobic signs outside the venue, while another group disrupted the drag performance wearing shirts reading "stand to protect children" on the front and "Jesus loves you" on the back.

CBS

"I wouldn't call it a protest I've said standing and modeling strength," said Jimmy Graham, who organized the group in shirts. "Meaning that there are things out there that I don't necessarily agree with, and some things have inherent dangers."

Graham says he disagrees with and was not affiliated with the vandalism.

Pridefest attendees didn't give up, while protestors refused to sit down. Pinkas-Hernandez danced in front of the protestors, while others took selfies with them.

"They were making a show and I just wanted to show them that I'm supporting this event and whether they're here or not you know it's still gonna continue and go on," Pinkas-Hernandez said.

After nearly an hour, the drag performance did go on, and protestors eventually left.

CBS

"Nobody is gonna rain on my parade!" sang the first drag performer.

After the shirt incident, the drag performance and PrideFest went on with no additional problems. Organizers say they broke attendance records this year and estimate over 2,000 people came to PrideFest.

Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon shared this statement with CBS Colorado:

"Proud to see Douglas County citizens of all backgrounds protect children and constitutional free speech at the same time. I am hopeful we can all continue to learn and grow from one another. It is unfortunate that some members of the community thought it was productive to try and block a G-rated performance, but thankfully a compromise was achieved for it to proceed peacefully without incident."