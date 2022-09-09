'We don't want Castle Rock to become Denver': Douglas County leaders search for solution to growing unhoused

Douglas County is navigating how best to respond to a recent increase in homelessness

In Douglas County, leaders are trying to navigate how best to respond to an increase in people experiencing homelessness. This summer, county leaders have heard countless complaints and suggestions, and on Thursday they shared some information about what solutions are in the works.

In the last point in time count, fewer than 100 people were believed to be unhoused in the county, but the search for solutions remains emotional and ongoing.

"We don't want Castle Rock to become Denver. I think we should be helping our residents. I don't want Castle Rock, or Douglas County for that matter, to become a magnet," said one resident.

"People without homes are people. They deserve the same respect and connection as everyone else and it really hurts to hear people dehumanize these people," another woman said.

On Thursday, home and business owners brought their questions and concerns to the Douglas County Homeless Initiative, a group of elected officials, faith leaders, and law enforcement officers.

In response, they gave updates on ongoing solutions, including the new Homeless Engagement Assistance Resource Team (HEART). While still being hired and trained the team will work with law enforcement to address the needs of the community.

"That homeless engagement assistance resource team is a dyad. It's law enforcement paired with a navigator, so you really have both the law enforcement and navigation component to address this as well," said Commissioner Abe Laydon

Another upcoming change is intended to address people's concerns about panhandling. Over the coming weeks, the county will begin installing signs urging people to donate to charity rather than panhandlers.

"We know that there are dedicated organizations, whether it's food banks or sheltering, that can provide those resources in a better way than citizens stopping in the middle of traffic and trying to hand out money," Laydon said.

Moving forward, the biggest question surrounds how the county will provide shelter for people experiencing homelessness. For at least 7 years, a church-run Winter Shelter Network has helped house women and children, but currently, there are no year-round facilities in the county.

"What we'd like to do is just drop the winter from winter shelter network, make that year-round, and allow the churches to lead on this issue, as our citizens have requested," Laydon said.

In Thursday's meeting, no major decisions were made regarding shelter, other than the group will hire a consultant to guide discussions moving forward.