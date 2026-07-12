County leaders in Colorado exploring nuclear energy options

As AI and data centers drive a growing need for more power, leaders in one Colorado county are looking to learn more about nuclear energy.

At a recent work session, Douglas County commissioners directed staff to look into the cost of a feasibility study on small modular nuclear reactors and microreactors. The news led to an explosive reaction from some neighbors.

3D rendering of an SMR (small modular nuclear reactor) power plant on a sunny day. SMR is a future energy concept. audioundwerbung / Getty Images

Small modular reactors generate electricity using the same process as traditional nuclear power plants. Some say they could be the key to reliable, low-carbon energy as the need for power increases.

"I think it's the future, I really do. I think small nuclear reactors are the future of the world. However, they are very early," said Parker resident Joe Lugo.

But some neighbors were shocked to learn county commissioners are exploring the idea of bringing the reactors to Douglas County.

"Completely out of left field. To me, it feels out of a sci-fi movie," said Lone Tree resident Jessica Johnson.

They fear the health and environmental impacts the reactors could bring.

"When you hear nuclear, you think immediately of health harms and cancer and the implications that come with nuclear radiation and modulators," said Johnson. "We become a target for cyber attacks."

A model of a Rolls Royce Micro Reactor Nuclear Power Generator is displayed during the Space-Comm Expo 2023 at Farnborough International on June 07, 2023 in Farnborough, England. John Keeble / Getty Images

Small modular reactors can produce up to 300 megawatts of power, while microreactors can produce up to 20.

County commissioners want to learn more about the technology, which they think could drive economic development. Douglas County is a growing aerospace hub, and a county research memo suggests it could be a strong candidate for the nuclear sector. The memo also notes investment from large tech companies in nuclear energy.

But some neighbors say economic development is not what matters to Douglas County residents.

"We're the wealthiest county in Colorado. People don't come here because they're short on jobs. They come here to raise their families," said Johnson. "No one's here looking for economic growth. We're looking for safety. We're looking for open spaces. We're looking to raise our families."

There are no small modular reactors or microreactors operating commercially anywhere in the U.S. yet, and no nuclear reactors operating in Colorado.

The core module of China's Linglong One, the world's first commercial small modular reactor (SMR), is installed on August 10, 2023, in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, Hainan Province, China. Luo Yunfei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

"The fact that they're even considering placing a small nuclear reactor in its test phases in Douglas County is just like, what on earth is going through these people's minds," said Lugo.

These neighbors say their community is not the place to explore the energy source's potential.

"To think that having something so powerful, so detrimental, could be right here in the suburbs," said Johnson. "It needs to come from somewhere else."

The county is just in the early stages of information gathering. A potential feasibility study would look at things like where in the county would be best suited to nuclear generation, potential environmental and community health impacts, economic impacts and water demands.