Douglas County deputies stop speeding motorcycle with fake "Not Today" Colorado plates

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office have a message for the driver of the motorcycle with fake "Not Today" Colorado plates- today was, in fact, the day.

A traffic deputy tried to stop a speeding motorcycle in Highlands Ranch and said that instead of pulling over, the rider took off and collided with a passing car. The rider was thrown from his motorcycle and he got back up and started running away.

Douglas County

Deputies were able to catch up to him and took him into custody. When deputies inspected the motorcycle, they discovered the fake "Not Today" novelty plates covering his real ones.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said he should have followed his own advice and used the incident to remind drivers that running from law enforcement only makes a bad situation much worse.

The agency posted on Facebook: Don't run from our deputies. It's dangerous, it adds criminal charges, and we will catch you.