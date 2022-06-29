'Let's Help Them': Douglas County Creates Outreach For Unhoused

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock has seen more people experiencing homelessness in his county than ever before.

"In probably the last year, it has really started to be, I'm going to say much more significant," he said.

The problem that creates is that Douglas County doesn't have a place to house or provide services for the homeless and no way for people experiencing homelessness to get to communities that do.

Spurlock knows he has to do something so he is working with Douglas County's Department of Health and Human Services to help.

"Let's help them. Let's find out what they need and where can we get them to where that need is best provided for them," he said.

CBS

They have created an outreach program for people experiencing homelessness. He will hire 1 deputy and several civilian navigators to reach out to the homeless in Douglas County to try to get them help. Whether that's something they can provide in the county like medical help.

"We have resources. Continuing medical and mental health treatment programs," said Spurlock.

Or help in other communities like Colorado Springs or Denver where they have shelters and outreach centers already established. They will provide rides for homeless persons either in cars or on RTD to these centers.

"We're not pawning them off because we just don't we just don't put them in a car and drive into the city limits of Denver and kick them out," said Spurlock.

CBS

Like most cities, the City of Denver is struggling to combat homelessness, too, but they said in a statement that while they haven't heard from Douglas County directly, they do believe the solution to homelessness will take a regional approach.

Spurlock says at the end of the day he hopes his program can help the most vulnerable people in his community.

"Let's see what we can do to help the people today," he said.