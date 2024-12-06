Double murder prompts security changes at University of Colorado- Colorado Springs campus

University of Colorado Colorado Springs to make changes following deadly shooting on campus

The University of Colorado- Colorado Springs plans to make changes to improve campus safety after two people were shot to death in a dorm in February.

Double murder suspect Nicholas Trevon Jordan appeared in court Feb. 23. CBS

The shooting suspect, UCCS student Nicholas Jordan, pleaded not guilty in November to the death of his roommate Samuel Knop and Celie Montgomery.

University officials released a report Thursday detailing how the campus handled the conflict between the suspect and the victim leading up to that shooting. The report said the victim made multiple complaints to the university, including that Jordan smoked marijuana and had a woman living with him.

Authorities said at one point, the conflict became so bad that an officer was called to the dorm. The responding officer reported hearing the suspect tell Knop, "You better watch your life."

Celie Rain Montgomery and Samuel Knopp CBS

"While the review finds improvements we can and will make, it does not find that any individual at the university was responsible for the violation of policy or that anyone knowingly contributed to this tragic outcome. We have staff members and faculty here that still carry guilt to this day, and it is important to acknowledge that there is ultimately one person responsible for these crimes," said school officials in a press conference.

The report states that, while none of the UCCS staff disregarded the safety of others, there are plans to improve campus safety.

Planned changes include: