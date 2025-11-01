Mesa County Sheriff's Office investigating double homicide at house party in western Colorado town

Law enforcement in western Colorado is investigating a shooting at a house party that happened on Halloween in Mesa County.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. near Cottonwood Lake Dr and D 1/2 Road in Clifton, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. Dispatchers received multiple calls about a shooting with injuries at a house, and deputies arrived to find two people shot.

Deputies started CPR until paramedics arrived, according to the sheriff's office, and the Clifton Fire Protection District took the two people to the hospital, where they died about an hour later.

Investigators don't know how many suspects were involved and are seeking the public's help in gathering more information about the shooting.

The Mesa County Coroner's Office will identify the deceased and determine their manner and cause of death.

Clifton is a town of about 20,000 people, about 240 miles west of Denver and 7 miles east of Grand Junction.

Prior to Friday, the town had only one homicide this year. It also recorded just one homicide in 2024, none in 2023, one in 2022, and three in 2021, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.