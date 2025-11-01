Doorbell video shows Colorado child refilling empty bowl with his own Halloween candy

A Colorado resident is hoping to reward a child they say refilled their candy bowl on Halloween after it was emptied.

A group of several boys approached a bowl set out on a table at a Broomfield home to find that the candy was gone. They discussed what they should do, and one suggested, "Be charitable, guys." One of the boys, dressed in a hospital gown with an open back and a fake rear end attached to his backside, reached into his own bag to leave a couple of handfuls of candy and a fiber optic toy for other trick-or-treaters.

A child in Broomfield dressed in a hospital gown fills an empty bowl with his own Halloween candy Peter Billera

Broomfield resident Peter Billera said when he heard his dogs barking and checked his doorbell camera, he saw the boy's act of kindness. He posted on Nextdoor in the hopes of finding the child's parents to thank him:

"Who are this boy's parents?? I heard the dogs barking and checked the camera, only to find that the candy bowl had run dry, and this boy took candy out of his own trick-or-treat bag to replenish it so other children could have a Happy Halloween! How should we reward him for being such a shining example of kindness and generosity? What a fine young gentleman! I refilled the bowl and would love for him to come get some more candy and would be honored to shake his hand! ??"