Door-to-door salesman arrested in Colorado for indecent exposure

A 21-year-old man from Utah was arrested by Western Slope authorities for exposing his genitalia to several children after he had asked to use a homeowner's bathroom.

Koleman Barns was arrested by Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputies following the reported incident Thursday evening. It occurred, according to a press release from the sheriff's office, in a residential area along State Highway 340 between Grand Junction and Fruita.

Barns, described as a door-to-door salesman, had contacted the homeowner about the product he was selling, then left, according to the sheriff's office. He returned later, asked to use the bathroom, and was let inside.

Multiple grade school-aged girls inside the home reported they saw Barns showing his genitalia and touching himself, according to the sheriff's office.

Koleman Barns following his arrest Thursday for indecent exposure. Mesa County Sheriff's Office

Barns was booked into the county's jail on a single felony count of indecent exposure. He appeared in court Friday for an advisement. His bond was set at $50,000 (cash only) at that time. Barns has not yet posted bond. He is scheduled to formally charged on Wednesday.

Online public records show Barns to be a resident of Edmond, Okla., but he has family members who reside in Levi, Utah, between Provo and Salt Lake City.

There are no other criminal cases in his background.

Detectives with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the incident.

"As a reminder to all homeowners," the sheriff's office stated in its press release, "the best practice is to avoid allowing anyone you don't know inside your home."