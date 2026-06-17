Tempted to "doom shop?" CEO of online retailer has advice for Coloradans on how to save

Inflation across the U.S. accelerated in May, as a shock to global energy supplies from the Iran war continued to push prices higher, according to CBS News. Consumers are looking for ways to save money, but they are also spending to boost their spirits.

According to CreditCards.com, one in five Americans participates in "doom spending" to alleviate stress.

"It's the habit of mindlessly scrolling online and making impulse purchases that are not necessarily planned or even needed," said Kimberly Carney, CEO of online retailer FashWire. "Like, you might see a beach towel with a built-in sunshade, and you click 'buy now.' Then, you realize you don't have a vacation or beach trip even planned, or you purchase those neon yellow or bright pink sneakers because an ad caught your attention."

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Carney knows the temptation of doom shopping all too well. "Absolutely, in-store and online. The best way to cure a girl's shopping habit is to have her own store," she said with a laugh.

Carney says doom shopping provides a short-term emotional boost. "That's why so many people turn to it when they're stressed, bored, or just overwhelmed. I recommend avoiding instant purchases."

Your purchases are more meaningful and thoughtful, she says, with just a little time.

"I think that's where people are getting into trouble with shopping. Once they start scrolling and put things in the cart, then the retailer will send you an email. It brings you back in, and you see it all again. But I think the best advice is: If you see something you love and it's not in your budget, just wait. Put it in the cart, hold off, you'll get notifications and notifications when it goes on sale."