Arvada Library redesign project underway, community survey available

Arvada Library continues to be a community hub nearly 20 years after opening. Now, a growing population and changing needs from the public means work on a $14 million redesign is underway.

"We were actually on our way to the park, and she was like is the library open?" Joe Hengstler said.

Judging by the smile on his daughter's face, 4-year-old Juniper, and the stack of books in her hand, the visit was a success.

"It's kind of our after-school stop," Hengstler said.

Hengstler is an avid library user and the executive director of the Olde Town Arvada Business Improvement District.

"As Olde Town has changed over the years, I think it's now time for change with the library," he said. "We've grown over the years. The library has grown over the years, so I think now is the perfect time."

According to last year's census, population growth in the area that Arvada Library serves is significantly higher than the county overall -- numbers they don't see changing anytime soon.

Donna Walker, Jefferson County Public Library executive director, says it's time to bring the space and everything inside into the future.

"People use our libraries especially in Jefferson County more than ever," Walker said. "We bring forward the new tech tools so people can practice with them. Or they don't always need to buy a thing they can use what's at the library. That's our job; we are information professionals. We love this stuff. We love what's new and technology. We want to bring it in so people can experiment and have resources."

But a top priority will be on safety. Arvada was among several libraries across the Front Range that were shut down after drug residue was found in the bathrooms. Walker says they'll model changes around those already in place at neighboring libraries.

"One of the things we learned when we remodeled our Belmar library and heard from the community about safety concerns was to make that a priority, and so that's what we will do. We made some good changes at that library around sight lines, especially with the entrance and the restrooms that made a huge difference in almost took care of everything that was going on there that caused concern for the community and staff."

While the redesign means lots of changes, one thing is certain; the Hengstler's after-school routine won't be one of them.

The Arvada Library Redesign Community Survey is available on the library website.