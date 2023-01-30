Arvada Library closed after meth residue found at location

Boulder Library meth contamination prompts some to test, others consider new protocol

Another library in Colorado was shut down for meth contamination.

On Jan 28, Jefferson County Pubic Library system confirmed Arvada Library was closed indefinitely after testing showed a presence of methamphetamine residue at the location. Work was still underway to determine the extent of the affected area, and JCPL did not indicate where contamination was present at the library.

According to the JCPL press release, "The results of the preliminary assessment conducted by EnviroSpec indicated there was presence of methamphetamine residue at the Arvada Library ... The duration of the closure is unknown at this time, and next steps will be determined in consultation with our expert partners."

Libraries in Boulder, Englewood and Littleton all tested positive for meth contamination recently, the main library in Boulder being the first location to prompt regional libraries in the state to conduct proactive testing that led to the other discoveries.

Boulder's main library reopened at the beginning of January after being positive for contamination in December, while both library locations in Englewood and Littleton remained closed on Monday, Jan. 30 after discovering meth traces at both respective locations earlier in the month.

Testing at Arvada Library was done after the county library system shared information with Jefferson County Public Health. Based on on a risk assessment that included reviewing incident reports of all JCPL locations, the decision was made to test for meth contamination at Arvada's location.

There was no mention of confirmed drug used based on library staff observation or other reports in the JCPL press release.

