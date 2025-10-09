Dominion Voting Systems acquired by St. Louis-based Liberty Vote

Dominion Voting Systems, one of the nation's largest election technology companies, has been acquired by St. Louis-based Liberty Vote. The acquisition caps a half-decade that saw Dominion thrust into the public eye amid false accusations of election rigging.

Liberty Vote announced the purchase of Dominion Thursday afternoon. The terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Liberty Vote was founded by Scott Leiendecker, a former Republican elections director for St. Louis. He also founded KNOWiNK, which describes itself as the largest provider of electronic poll book technology in the United States, used in dozens of states. KNOWiNK says it was built "exclusively in America" and has a bipartisan team of former elections administrators, directors and poll workers, according to a company spokesperson.

In a statement Thursday, Liberty Vote said it would be "100% AMERICAN OWNED," and that "as of today, Dominion is gone." Dominion was incorporated in Toronto but in 2009, it moved its headquarters to Denver.

"Liberty Vote signals a new chapter for American elections—one where trust is rebuilt from the ground up," Leiendecker said. "Liberty Vote is committed to delivering election technology that prioritizes paper-based transparency, security, and simplicity so that voters can be assured that every ballot is filled-in accurately and fairly counted."

The acquisition marks a significant development in the U.S. election technology industry, bringing together two major players that would provide key infrastructure for voting and voter verification systems across dozens of states ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Dominion provided voting systems in key battlegrounds such as Georgia — a state Biden narrowly won — which became the catalyst for unfounded narratives against Dominion that also led to harassment and threats against election officials in states where they utilized the company's voting tabulation systems. Dominion spent years fending off claims from President Trump and his allies, who alleged that the company's machines were manipulated to favor Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

The fallout from those claims led to a series of high-profile defamation lawsuits. In 2023, Fox News agreed to pay nearly $800 million to settle Dominion's suit, while Newsmax settled for $67 million. The company alleged Fox broadcasted unsubstantiated allegations that Dominion's software manipulated vote counts. Dominion's lawsuit highlighted 20 such statements aired on a slew of shows on the network.

Dominion also filed separate cases against Trump allies, including a $1.3 billion lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani, which ended in September with an undisclosed settlement. Giuliani was a leading figure in the effort to overturn Mr. Trump's defeat. The terms of the settlement were not made public.