Fox News settles defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems agreed on a settlement of more than $787 million and avoided a trial in the high-profile defamation lawsuit over false claims about the 2020 election. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on the settlement, and then Syracuse University College of Law professor Roy Gutterman joined CBS News' Anne-Marie Green to discuss the lawsuit and what it means for Fox.