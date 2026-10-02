Domestic violence survivors and advocates walk through Denver to encourage action

Domestic violence survivors and advocates participated in the "One Mile Closer to Hope" walk through the streets of Denver on Thursday. The walk was organized as part of October's National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Domestic violence survivors and advocates walked through Denver to encourage action for the One Mile Closer to Hope walk. CBS

State and city officials joined the walk to discuss the importance of domestic violence awareness, encourage victims to take action, and educate the public on how to access resources.

The estimated one-mile walk took place on Thursday, with the culmination at the Denver City and County Building.

One survivor shared her story and asked everyone to do their part.

Participants in the "One Mile Closer to Hope" walk in Denver on Oct. 1, 2026. CBS

"Say something, call someone, report what you see, support the survivor, challenge the behavior, demand meaningful accountability. Do anything but stay silent. Survivors have already done enough surviving. The rest belongs to all of us," said Cecily Riney.

In recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, several buildings in downtown Denver will be lit up in purple.