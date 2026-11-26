A Colorado woman is speaking out after she and her children survived what prosecutors say was a "house of terror." Her ex-boyfriend, 36-year-old Dontae Lahmar Burney, has been found guilty of abusing the woman and her four children.

Now, she hopes her story will give more victims the strength to speak up. The woman told her story to CBS Colorado's Olivia Young but asked that her face and name be concealed.

"We have scars that we are reminded of every day. I see mine when I look in the mirror, and my sons do as well," she said.

CBS Colorado's Olivia Young interviews a domestic violence survivor. CBS

This woman's nightmare started when she matched with Dontae Burney on a dating app. Their on-and-off relationship would ultimately last more than four years.

"It felt great in the beginning," she said. "Little by little, it just got increasingly more dangerous and scarier, and, you know, just became a literal nightmare."

But over time, she says he became controlling and began abusing her and her three children.

"Strangulation to myself and the children to beatings with belts and things like that. He broke things in the house," she said. "You really feel like there's no way out."

When she had another child with Burney, she felt trapped.

"When there's a child, they use the children as leverage, and so that just added more to the layers of fear," she said. "You don't know what every day is gonna hold. You don't know what's on the other side of the door … It progressed into just trying to survive and not knowing if we would."

She says if she tried to leave or report Burney, he would find her.

"You slowly become more isolated from your own support system, and so by the time you really grasp the situation that you're in, you find yourself feeling very alone and fearful," she said. "He would come unannounced, show up in the middle of the night, and somebody would be banging on the door. He'd come and watch. I found out that I was tracked."

Convinced there was no way out, she began recording the abuse.

"I wasn't sure if we were going to ever survive, and I needed our story to be told, even if it was from the grave," she said.

Then one night in 2024, she saw her chance and called police after Burney dared her to.

"Those officers literally saved our lives," she said.

That call brought her case to prosecutor Danielle Jaramillo.

"We filed 10 separate incidents of domestic violence and child abuse that this family had endured," said Jaramillo, who is chief deputy district attorney of the 23rd Judicial District's Special Victims Unit and Domestic Violence Unit. "There was really horrific child abuse."

Dontae Lahmar Burney 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office

Jaramillo said Burney has a history of domestic violence charges. The victim says he was working as a USPS worker at the time of his arrest.

The more than 40 photos and videos the victim took were crucial to the case, painting a picture of years of abuse. In one particularly disturbing video, shown to jurors, Burney brutally beat a 2-year-old child for failing to clean his room. Prosecutors say the video was so graphic and upsetting that jurors were brought to tears.

"The child had just barely turned 2 years old. It was horrific. It was very horrific. Like even with all of the stuff that I have seen and that I deal with, it was a really, really disturbing video," Jaramillo said. "Two of the children have lasting scarring from things that the defendant did to them."

The victim and two of her children testified against Burney in court.

"Proud of my children for facing him and speaking their truth and speaking really for everybody else who never will be able to," the victim said.

This month, a jury found Burney guilty of 18 counts, including numerous assault and child abuse charges.

"Really emotional. It was a huge sense of relief, and there's still that quiet fear in the back of your mind," the victim said.

"The victim in this case was extremely brave. The fact that she was able to finally come forward and not only that, but stick with it," Jaramillo said. "She trusted me to stay with this process and to keep going forward and to keep fighting for herself and her family, which was incredible."

"Do you think you would have been able to get this conviction without that video and photo evidence?" CBS Colorado's Olivia Young asked Jaramillo.

"Not if we had none of it. Absolutely not, and especially because the victim had been hurt so many times over the years that she couldn't even keep everything straight or tell dates. That's very common … And so one of the ways we were able to differentiate this was this time versus this was another time was because the photos still had those date stamps from her iPhone," Jaramillo said.

Dontae Burney will be sentenced on Jan. 29. He faces anywhere from 10 to 112 years. It's an outcome many victims don't get.

"It is very rare, very, very, very rare," Jaramillo said. "He is eligible for parole in about a third of that time."

This victim hopes for the maximum sentence, for her children's sake.

CBS

"I want them to be able to trust in this safety that they have right now," she said.

Today, she and her children carry mental and physical scars, but they're safe.

"I'm at peace," she said. "Our life looks completely different than it did two years ago, and I really thank God for that."

The victim says she has leaned heavily on her faith, and she and her children are getting help in healing from the trauma.

She wants other victims to know there's a way out.

"Never stop fighting. I hope that our story would be a testament that there is something worth fighting for," she said.

Jaramillo has a message for victims, too.

"We believe you. If you are out there and you want to report and you're ready to report, we will believe you. We will help you find those resources. And even though the criminal justice system is very harsh on victims … We will do everything we can to help you get away, to help you get that justice, and to help you get those resources that you need to maintain safety in your life," Jaramillo said.