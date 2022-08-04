Domestic violence groups mourn deaths of Lindsay Daum & her daughter in Loveland: 'It is very real'

Advocacy groups in northern Colorado that work everyday to help those experiencing domestic violence say they are heartbroken as a whole over the recent developments involving a double murder in Loveland at the end of July. According to police and court records the victims in the case sought out help from both police and the justice system multiple times before their deaths.

According to Loveland Police the gunman, Javier Acevedo Jr., was known by their agency, the Denver and Larimer County court systems.

Multiple requests for protection orders against Acevedo were filed since 2021, most of which involved one of the deceased, Lindsay Daum.

The first request for a protection order that involved Daum was filed on Sept. 1, 2021. A temporary order was approved, but less than four weeks later a judge denied a permanent protection order. By doing so all previous orders were dropped and the case was closed.

In November of 2021, Acevedo was ordered to turn over his guns after a Denver County judge ordered a criminal protection order. This case did not involve Daum or her children.

Two months later, in January, Lindsay Daum reported that Acevedo violated his order. Loveland Police confirmed they received the report and investigated her concerns. However, officers did not find probable cause to make an arrest and closed the investigation.

Then, in June, Daum filed for another protective order against Acevedo. Once again a temporary order was enforced, but just two weeks later, a judge denied to enforce a permanent protective order and the case was closed.

CBS4 reached out to representatives from the court system in Larimer County seeking comment on why the orders were not enforced. However, as of this article being published, CBS4 has not received a response.

Then, just two days before the murders, Loveland Police said they received a 911 call reporting Acevedo planned to kill his ex-wife. Police in Loveland tell CBS4 they did investigate the report, but did not take any legal action against Acevedo.

He went on to murder Daum and her 16-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself.

"Unfortunately a lot of domestic violence situations can turn lethal," said Kari Clark, Executive Director of Alternatives to Violence.

Alternatives to Violence is just one of several advocacy and resource groups in Larimer County that works every day to assist those who are experiencing domestic violence.

"Nobody wants to talk about domestic violence, but it is very real," Clark told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. "Law enforcement, and the court system, they need to take it seriously."

Clark was just one of several local leaders in the field who told CBS4 they were heartbroken over how Daum and her daughter were failed by the system. Those who work to protect victims of abuse, like Clark, said Daum and those around her did the right thing by reporting their concerns and seeking out assistance from law enforcement, even if they didn't receive the attention they needed.

"It is going to be more deaths, more tragic situations, until more people start to see how we can help this," Clark feared.

Clark encouraged law enforcement, court officials and members of the public to learn how to identify cases of abuse and how to gauge their potential for lethality.

Pam Jones, Executive Director of Crossroads Safehouse in northern Colorado, said stories like the one involving Daum can be traumatic and triggering for many who have experienced forms of abuse. Like those with Alternatives to Violence, she encouraged anyone needing help to reach out.

"If you believe you or someone you care about is experiencing domestic violence or intimate partner abuse, please contact Crossroads Safehouse or another area domestic violence shelter. Trained Crossroads Safehouse staff can be reached 24/7 at 970-482-3502 or 888-541-7233," Jones said.

Crossroads, for example, also partners with local animal shelters to provide temporary housing for pets of those seeking out assistance. By partnering with the Larimer Humane Society the organization feels they can remove one less burden from someone who is seeking out assistance until they can get on their feet.

Clark said she was looking forward to strengthening the relationship Alternatives to Violence has with other area resources like Crossroads Safehouse to make sure anyone experiencing domestic violence has access to the resources made available.

"It takes a village," Clark said. "It is really good for the public to know the red flags so you can help your loved ones reach out. Know the red flags, pay attention and step in if you need to."

MORE INFORMATION: Colorado Domestic Violence Program | National Domestic Violence Hotline