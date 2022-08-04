Report: Protection orders issued against Javier Acevedo preceding double murder in Loveland

Loveland Police shared a timeline of Javier Acevedo's troubled past with law enforcement. Acevedo shot and killed Lindsay Daum and her 16-year-old daughter on July 28 in Loveland before turning the gun on himself in Erie the same day.

In September of 2021, Daum filed a protection order against Acevedo in Larimer County. She and three children were named. That temporary order was granted, but then vacated by a court on Sept. 28 when a mandatory order was denied.

On Nov. 4, a Larimer County District Court issued a mandatory criminal protection order against Acevedo which listed two children. Nearly a week later, a Denver County court issued another protection order against Acevedo, but the listed party was not Daum.

At that time, Acevedo was ordered to relinquish any firearms and wear a GPS ankle monitor.

In late January of 2022, Daum told Loveland police Acevedo possibly violated the order involving her children. However, LPD say they did not find probable cause of criminal activity.

On June 16, yet another protection order was issued against Acevedo for Daum, but it was vacated on June 28 when a Larimer County court denied a permanent protection order.

Nearly a month later, Loveland Police responded to Daum's home on a call about suspected illegal activity. Police say the caller claimed to be a neighbor but investigators believe Acevedo made the call.

Then, on July 26, a "concerned citizen" called Loveland Police saying Acevedo stated he was going to kill his wife, but police did not find probable cause.

Two days later, Acevedo shot and killed Daum and her daughter at their home. Three younger children were rescued.

