Dog rescued after falling into icy pond in Northern Colorado

First responders in Northern Colorado were able to rescue a dog that fell into an icy pond on Tuesday.

Poudre Fire Authority said multiple people called 911 when the animal fell through the ice in the 2300 block of E. Harmony Rd., near the UCHealthcare Urgent Care. The Engine 10 crew arrived to find a group of children nearby, trying to help by calling to the dog.

Fortunately, the dog's head was still above the water when they arrived. A crew member put on a dry suit designed for ice rescues, entered the water and lifted the dog back onto the ice. It was able to walk safely back to shore.

PFA thanked the bystanders for calling 911 instead of trying to rescue the dog on their own, noting that bystanders who try to assist often end up needing rescue themselves.