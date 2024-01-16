Local News

Technical issue causes outage for Colorado DMV, other online systems

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles says it is experiencing outages across the state because of a technical issue. It is also affecting the online tax-filing system of the Colorado Department of Revenue's Taxation Division.

DMV officials say services may be impacted as well as drivers license and ID card services at driver's license offices, express kiosks, county motor vehicle offices and DMV call centers.

The DMV says it does not know when services will be restored.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 12:11 PM MST

