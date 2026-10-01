Denver school board formally accepts resignation of DJ Torres amid ongoing board conflicts

The Denver Public Schools Board of Education formally accepted the resignation of board member DJ Torres, less than a year after voters elected him to represent District 3.

Torres announced his resignation Thursday, saying too much of his time on the board had been consumed by internal conflict instead of the work he was elected to do.

"I did not run to participate in cycles of accusation and response," Torres wrote in his resignation letter. "I did not run to watch personalities, procedures, power, and politics consume time that should belong to students."

DJ Torres of the Denver Public Schools Board of Education looks on during a special public comment session on Sept. 17, 2026. Timothy Hurst/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Torres' departure comes amid months of public disputes among members of a board that has faced years of interpersonal conflict and investigations involving its own members.

Board President Xóchitl Gaytán recently accused Torres and Vice President Monica Hunter of multiple potential board policy violations.

The allegations against Torres included repeatedly missing board and committee meetings and missing a board-related conference after the district paid expenses associated with the trip.

Torres denied violating board policy. The allegations against him remained unresolved when he resigned.

After accepting his resignation, Gaytán asked the district's general counsel how the board should handle the pending discussion about possible action against Torres.

General Counsel Aaron Thompson told the board president she could simply pass over the item without discussing it.

"Unless there's any desire to do that, I'm going to go ahead and skip over that motion, that item specifically," Gaytán said.

The board made no finding Thursday on the allegations against Torres.

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association said Torres' resignation should prompt district leaders to refocus on students and educators.

"Dr. DJ Torres has dedicated his career to students and public education as a special education teacher, former DCTA member, involved parent, and advocate for equity and school safety," DCTA President Rob Gould said in a statement. "We thank him for his service, and for the respect he has consistently demonstrated toward those working closest to students."

Gould called the situation a "wake-up call" for the school board and DPS leadership, arguing that too much time and energy has been spent on conflict among district leaders.

"For far too long, too much time and energy has been consumed by interpersonal conflict among the people at the very top, while failing to address the urgent challenges facing our students, families, schools, and educators," Gould said.

The union is asking district leaders to prioritize student outcomes and school funding, address class sizes and enrollment changes, improve employee compensation and healthcare affordability, protect immigrant and LGBTQ+ students and employees, and support workers seeking union representation.

While the board passed over the matter involving Torres, members moved forward with a separate investigation involving Hunter.

Hunter is accused of making antisemitic comments about fellow board member Amy Klein Molk, an allegation Hunter has denied.

Thursday's special meeting began with debate over how broad that investigation should be.

The board initially considered limiting the investigation to interviews with Hunter, Gaytán, Klein Molk and Superintendent Alex Marrero. Members ultimately agreed to allow the independent investigator to interview additional witnesses considered necessary to determine whether the alleged comments were made.

"I deserve due process, and anyone who thinks I don't needs to kind of be examined for their bias," Hunter said during the meeting.

The board also authorized the use of outside legal counsel from Holland & Knight for advice related to the Hunter investigation, its process and related legal considerations.

The board approved an agreement with Holland & Knight in September that lists rates of $1,000 an hour for a partner. It is not yet clear how much the legal work connected to Thursday's meeting or the investigation will cost.

Gaytán raised concerns during Thursday's meeting about the potential cost of investigations and the use of taxpayer dollars.

Board members ultimately postponed discussion of any possible censure of Hunter until Oct. 8, when the investigation report is expected.

"We can't continue to postpone and push this off any further," Gaytán said. "We need to move forward after Oct. 8 in a way that's healthy and in a way that we can be a fully functioning board."

Torres' resignation also leaves District 3 without a representative.

The board approved a resolution Thursday formally accepting his resignation and declaring both his board seat and his position as treasurer vacant. Under state law, the board has 60 days to appoint a qualified person to fill the District 3 vacancy. If the board does not make an appointment within that period, the board president is required to appoint someone.

Gaytán said DPS will open an online application process for people who live within District 3. Candidates will then be interviewed publicly before the board makes its selection.

In his resignation letter, Torres said the continued conflict had also taken a toll on his well-being and his ability to be present for his family.

"My family deserves more of me," Torres wrote. "So do I."