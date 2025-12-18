Broken utility poles spotted at site of small Colorado wildfire, firefighters say downed power lines were the cause

A small wildfire that burned west of Fort Collins in Northern Colorado Thursday was caused by downed power lines. That's according to the Poudre Fire Authority, which said Xcel Energy, the provider of power in the area, will be conducting an investigation.

Poudre Fire Authority

The Dixon Fire started at approximately 10 a.m. close to the 4400 block of Laporte Avenue. Poudre Fire Authority said it burned approximately 2.5 acres before firefighters were able to get it under control.

Winds were gusting at speeds of 40 mph early Thursday morning in that area, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera said.

CBS Colorado's news helicopter flew over the burn area in the afternoon and several downed power poles could be seen right next to and in the zone of the fire, with power lines touching or close to the ground. Several utility crews could also be seen there.

The fire didn't damage any buildings and no one was hurt.