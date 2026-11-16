Following an investigation into a shooting on the Colorado State University campus, the district attorney for the Eighth Judicial District has determined the responding officer's use of force was justified.

The investigation stems from an incident near Newton Plaza on Oct. 12. University police say an officer was called to the area after reports of someone acting erratically. When Fort Collins police arrived, they say a CSU student armed with a handgun fired into a nearby building, then advanced toward the officer. The officer shot the suspect, then rendered first aid.

CBS

That student was later identified as 22-year-old Brooks Bottenhorn. He has been charged with felony menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon on school grounds, prohibited use of a weapon - intoxication, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Because the shooting involved a police officer, the Critical Incident Response Team began an investigation into the incident.

The team reviewed the officer's body-worn camera footage, in which the officer can be heard telling Bottenhorn to put down the weapon and put his hands up. Investigators say Bottenhorn began screaming unintelligibly and appeared to point the gun toward the officer. That's when they say the officer fired his weapon, striking Bottenhorn in the arm.

Eighth Judicial District Attorney's Office

Investigators say the officer couldn't know in the moment if Bottenhorn was tossing the gun away or raising it toward him, and that the officer had a "clear and reasonable fear his life was in danger the moment he fired."

They added, "Mr. Bottenhorn's erratic behavior, demonstrated willingness to fire his gun, his continued possession of the gun, his advance toward where defenseless students were seated and walking, led to an objective and reasonable fear for the safety and lives of those students."

Thus, they determined that the officer was legally justified in his use of force as it was an act of self-defense and defense of others.