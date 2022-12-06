Watch CBS News
Local News

Get ready to pay a disposable bag fee at more Boulder stores

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

More stores in Boulder will charge a disposable bag fee starting next month. The Boulder City Council expanded its disposable bag fee ordinance to comply with the state's Plastic Pollution Reduction Act. 

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, all large stores are required to charge a 10-cent fee for every single-use bag used at the checkout. The fee will be charged at all stores in Boulder in 2024.

DENVER-BAG-FEES-5LIVE-VO.transfer_frame_768.jpeg
CBS

"The bag fee encourages daily reuse over single-use," said Jamie Harkins, the city's sustainability senior manager of circular economies, in a statement. "Every plastic and paper bag saved means less burden on our recycling facilities, energy system and the planet. Saying goodbye to disposable bags also slows the fill of our landfills and saves energy and resources required to make them." 

The City of Boulder said that shoppers can avoid paying the disposable bag fee by bringing their own reusable bags to the store or asking cashiers to skip bagging at checkout. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 2:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.