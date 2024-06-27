Disney's Frozen returns to Denver Center for first time since show's launch in 2017

Disney's hit animated movie Frozen has once again come to life in Denver, as Frozen the Musical is now playing at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The return of the musical marks the first stop in Denver since the show launched in 2017 out of the Buell Theatre.

While the show, cast and crew have experienced many changes since the musical launched, there are some original cast members who remain with the production.

Lauren Nicole Chapman, Jeremy Davis and Alicia Albright are three of the cast members that remain from 2017. Chapman and Davis are now leads in the production.

"We are really excited (to be in Denver)," Chapman, the actress who plays Anna, said.

"I love Denver," Davis, who portrays Olaf, said.

"It is the best. We spent several months here creating the show in 2017. So, to be back here now is supremely special," Chapman said.

Only CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas visited the cast and crew of Frozen backstage at the Buell Theatre. There, standing before a painting from their first production, the trio showed where their signatures remain from the launch.

All three said they had vivid memories of helping create the show in Denver.

"It all came back to me, and I knew exactly where I was," Davis said. "Coming back here feels very full circle. It is where we started."

"We are part of history twice," Albright said. "I don't think any of us would have thought back when we were here in the past that we would still be here today doing the show."

Those Thomas spoke with gave the DCPA significant credit for helping make Frozen the musical success it is today.

"We are so lucky that Frozen got to start here," Chapman said. "They're such pros, they made sure our crew had everything they needed. It is really special. It is this testament to this beautiful seven-year journey we have been on."

Frozen's second stop in Denver lasts until July 3.

"With how much time was spent in those studios creating choreography, changing all the numbers you are seeing now today on stage. It is a testament on how important it was that Denver got its start here in Denver," Chapman said.

"This space of the Denver Performing Arts Center, has been a creation place and a special and sacred place for this show," Albright said.

If you would like tickets to Frozen visit DCPA's official website.