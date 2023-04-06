Discussion ignites surrounding Ranked Choice Voting option in Denver

17 mayoral candidates on the ballot and unlikely any would capture more than 50% of the vote; the top two candidates will prepare for a runoff election.

While it's been the approach for years, this year's election has reignited the discussion around change.

"I think we're about 175,000 voters or so 38%, which is on the low side of some of the turnout that we've seen in municipal elections and you know it's probably going to be around 50% of voters that chose somebody that didn't make the runoff," Amber McReynolds said.

McReynolds is a national elections expert and former Denver elections director, she's also an advocate for Ranked Choice Voting, allowing voters to do just that as they rank their top candidates.

"If one of the candidates gets above 50, they're declared the winner, if not, you go to the second round and what that means then is, you drop out the lowest vote-getter and you redistribute their second-place choices to the remaining candidates," she said.

It's often touted as a type of instant runoff and a way to avoid the cost of a second election.

Denver elections staff have considered the change before and say it's one they're willing to look at again.

"For us, it's a matter of making sure it's right for Denver voters," Lucille Wenegieme, strategic advisor for the Office of Denver Clerk and Recorder said.

Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez says he's already determined it as a viable option but the decision he says is out of their hands.

"It's up to the city council to be able to put that on the ballot or the citizens to create an innovative to voters it is a charter change that's what it would take," Lopez said.

In Colorado, cities like Boulder, Broomfield and Fort Collins have already voted to move to the Ranked Choice Voting system.